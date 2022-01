Doris M. Dragoo, 91, of Fairbury, passed away January 17, 2022 at Homestead House in Beatrice. She was born December 17, 1930 to Henry & Emma (Hohn) Zeibig in Steele City.

Services will be Friday, January 21, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Gerdes-Meyer Chapel in Fairbury. Memorials to the Family's Choice. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com