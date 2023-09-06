Doris Mae Dorn, 86, of Adams, passed away on Saturday, September 2, 2023. She was born November 29, 1936, in Lincoln, to the late George and Elizabeth (Lefferdink) Stiehl. As a child, she attended Adams Presbyterian Church where she was baptized on January 10, 1937. She attended Grandview Country School and Adams High School where she graduated in 1954.

She married Leonard Dorn on January 5, 1956, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beatrice, where she became a member and was also confirmed. They lived in Beatrice prior to moving to her family farm west of Adams. She worked at both Formfit and Sidles in Beatrice before becoming a homemaker. She volunteered with Sunday School and Youth 4-H Groups.

Doris enjoyed antiquing, sewing, baking, crafting, playing cards, and spending time with her family and friends. Her greatest joy was attending the activities of her kids and grandkids. Doris also had a love of the outdoors and caring for animals.

Left to mourn her passing include daughter, Doreen Busboom and husband Michael of Pickrell; son, Russell Dorn and wife Stacey of Firth; daughter, Diane Otto and husband Troy of Firth; grandchildren, Nicole (Nate) Bartels, Jenna (Alex) Fehringer, Kayla (Tandon) Dorn, Jerrod, Kellen and Jacob Dorn, Halley (Cord) Huettner, Kyle (fiancé Emilie) Otto, and Kaitlyn Otto; great-grandchildren, Clara, Heston, and Sadie Fehringer, Della Dorn, and Coburn Huettner; sisters-in-law, Irene Daubendiek and Darlene Kohel; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Leonard Dorn, who passed away on February 20, 2011; granddaughter, Ashley Dorn; parents, George and Elizabeth Stiehl; infant sister; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Minnie Dorn; step-mother-in-law, Emma Dorn; brothers-in law and sisters-in-law, Alvin and Sena Dorn, Lester and Irene Dorn, Willard Dorn, Marvin and Norma Jean Bockholdt, Duane Daubendiek, and Virgil and Evelyn Dorn.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at the American Lutheran Church of Adams with Pastor Nathan Metzger officiating. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s Facebook page. Private family burial will be at the Firth Cemetery of Firth. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. Thursday at the church. The body will lie in state on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. with the family greeting family and friends from 5:30 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. all at the Fox Funeral Home in Beatrice.

A memorial has been established to the family for future designation with Myron Dorn and Leon Dorn in charge.

www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.