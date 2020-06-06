Doris Mick

Doris Jean (Adler) Mick
Doris Jean (Adler) Mick, age 86 of Wymore passed away peacefully at her home on June 4, 2020. She was born on February 19, 1934 in Hastings to Edward and Henrietta (Juggert) Adler. She was a 1951 graduate of Hastings High School. On June 24, 1952, she was united in marriage to Charles A. Mick. She worked at Formfit and was an in-home daycare provider for many years. Doris enjoyed cross stitch and needle work, cooking, and country music. She enjoyed using her iPad to communicate and keep in touch with family and friends. She was an avid supporter of the Wymore community and loved her family and loved being around all children.
Those left to mourn her passing are her sons, Tom Mick of Beatrice and Jason Mick and wife Vicki of Gilbert, AZ; daughter, Belinda Lattimer of Carbondale, KS; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sister, Julia Gartner and husband Don; brothers, Laverne Adler and wife Karen and Dennis Adler and wife Barb; sisters-in-law, Norma Crosier and Mary Lou Mick; brothers-in-law, Bill Mick and Dick Mick; many nieces and nephews and cousins; many special friends whom she thought of as her own children including Joshua and Jessie Weyer and daughter Delilah and Isaac and Jamie Bachmann and children Evelyn, Huxley and Rosie; and a host of extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles A. Mick; 2 brothers; 1 nephew; 3 nieces; and 1 son-in-law, Ray.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. Burial will be at the Wymore Cemetery immediately following the service. The body will lie in state at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 to 7:30 P.M. and one hour prior to the service Tuesday. A memorial has been established to the Wymore Blue Springs Area Fund Endowment and the Wymore Volunteer Fire Department with the funeral home in charge. Sign Doris's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.
