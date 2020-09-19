 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Doris Pascal
View Comments

Doris Pascal

{{featured_button_text}}
Doris Pascal

Doris Ellen (Grell) Pascal

/

Doris Ellen (Grell) Pascal, 87, of Wichita, KS, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, in Wichita. Doris was born the daughter of Frank and Mildred (Hood) Grell on December 31, 1932 on the family farm near Blue Springs. Doris and Keith Pascal were united in marriage on November 8, 1958, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Beatrice.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mildred (1974) and Frank (1990); husband, Keith (2006); and sister, Lucille Morris (2017). Survivors include her sons; Steve (LuAnn) Pascal, Michael (Maggi) Pascal, and Brian (Lisa) Pascal; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren, with one on the way; brother, Kenneth (Dorothy) Grell of Blue Springs; and sister, Loretta Fritschi of Hanover.

The Rosary/wake was held on September 9 and the Mass of Christian Burial was held on September 10, both at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora St, Wichita, KS. Memorials can be made to Catholic Charities of Wichita, 437 Topeka St, Wichita, KS, or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News