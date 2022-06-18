A lovely, sweet lady, Doris Thorpe, 87, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on June 14, 2022. Doris was one of six children born in Beatrice to Charles and Florence Higgins. She was married to Lyle W. Schmidt from August 1, 1954 until his passing on January 16, 1982. She married Joseph B. Thorpe on September 28, 1990 until his passing on January 27, 2016. Doris was a supportive mother who taught her two children independence, and the importance of family. Doris loved being with her family and enjoyed a good laugh. She owned Dot's Auto Polish and Auto Glass Specialists. She worked hard until retirement.