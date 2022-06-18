Doris Thorpe
A lovely, sweet lady, Doris Thorpe, 87, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on June 14, 2022. Doris was one of six children born in Beatrice to Charles and Florence Higgins. She was married to Lyle W. Schmidt from August 1, 1954 until his passing on January 16, 1982. She married Joseph B. Thorpe on September 28, 1990 until his passing on January 27, 2016. Doris was a supportive mother who taught her two children independence, and the importance of family. Doris loved being with her family and enjoyed a good laugh. She owned Dot's Auto Polish and Auto Glass Specialists. She worked hard until retirement.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by: Lyle Schmidt, Joseph Thorpe; sister Joan and husband Johnny Barnard; brother Ronald Higgins, nephews; Scott Higgins, David Penner, niece; Kathy Russell; sisters in-laws Verneal Higgins, Vonnie Higgins, Myrna Higgins. Survivors are children Greg Schmidt and wife Kathy, Jana Tanner and husband Jerry; grandchildren Blake and Jayme Schmidt; step-children Patrica Damme, Julie Day and husband Bo; step-grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; brother's Jerry Higgins, Charles Higgins; sister Margorie and husband Harvey Penner; sister-in-law Marilyn Higgins; nephews Gail Barnard and wife Diane, Mike Barnard and wife Lorie, Mike Russell; nieces Linda Totsch and husband Ron, Jackie Verheyen and husband Greg, Susan Tomalino and husband Roy, Becky Scandalous and husband George.
A CELEBRATION OF LIFE will be scheduled and be determined by the family at a later date. Those who wish to remember Doris in a special way may make gifts in her memory to: Lincoln Fire Dept. 1801 Q St. Lincoln, NE 68508.