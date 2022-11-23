Doris Victor

Doris Marie Victor

Doris Marie Higgins was born in Marten's Ferry, Ohio, on October 21, 1922, to David and Bessie Higgins. She departed to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on November 17, 1922. She was born again at a Bible camp in Pennsylvania at age 9 when she believed in the Lord Jesus Christ. She grew up during the Great Depression and graduated from high school to go to work in a war plant during WWII.

She was married to George Victor, Jr. and together they raised four children who survive them, George (Barbara), Dennis (Stephanie), Stephen, and Laurie. There are eight grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Mabel Tienken, and Ermalee Campbell.

Doris' relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ was very important. She was involved with the churches she attended throughout her life. She shared her faith with each of her children. She loved to read and shared that love with her children who are all avid readers. She loved to cook and bake, to decorate cakes and, managed a bakery for a time. She served many years as a chiropractor's assistant and was beloved by her patients. She loved painting and music. She played the piano and dulcimer. She and her husband retired to Dogwood, MO in 1989 where they lived until George passed away in 2016. She has lived in Seymour, MO since that time.

Her favorite scripture verse is John 3.16 (NKJV) “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”