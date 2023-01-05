Dorothy Appleget

Dorothy A. (Benash) Appleget

Dorothy A. (Benash) Appleget, 81 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. She was born on September 8, 1941 in O'Neill to Clarence and Florence (Wagner) Benash. Dorothy graduated from Beatrice High School in 1959. She married Richard “Dick” Appleget on June 12, 1960 and they spent their married life together in Beatrice except from 1969 to 1977 when they lived in Council Bluffs. Dorothy was actively involved in the community, First Presbyterian Church, Community Players, Paddock Lane PTA and the election board. She worked in the business office at Beatrice Community Hospital for 22 years before retiring in 2006 to help care for her grandchildren. Dorothy was a bookworm and enjoyed reading, garage sales, thrift stores, family and attending her grandchildren's events until she was unable to do so.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Lisa Edeal and husband Brad of Beatrice, Jenny Augenstein and husband Brian of Pullman, WA; grandchildren, Ciera Kelch and husband Preston of Crete, Gabe, Izzy and Zoey Augenstein, all of Pullman, WA, Tanner, Linnea, Emme and Zeb Edeal, all of Beatrice; great-grandsons, Bentley and Ayden Kelch, both of Crete; sisters, Betty Crawford of Louisburg, KS, Lorraine Rice of Tabor, IA; brothers-in-law, Jon Appleget and wife Shirley of Fremont, Les Finck of Dannebrog; and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard “Dick” Appleget on January 16, 2022; brother, Art Benash and wife Audree; sister, Irene VanEvery and husband Clyde; brothers-in-law, Al Crawford, Dale Rice; and sisters-in-law, Sally Finck and Mary Traubel and husband Wes.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the First Presbyterian Church in Beatrice with Rev. Ron Wakeman officiating. A register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.