Dorothy Brott

Dorothy M. Brott

Dorothy M. Brott, 87 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation in Beatrice. She was born at Holmesville to Chester and Bessie (Bradley) Ellis. Dorothy graduated from Holmesville High School and lived in Gage and Jefferson Counties most of her life. She married Junior Lofing on September 19, 1953 and they raised 4 children on a farm near Diller. They later divorced. Dorothy retired from BSDC after working over 20 years as a Human Services Treatment Specialist. She married Eldon “Zeke” Brott in September of 1989. Dorothy was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice where she was involved in different circles. She was an avid reader and enjoyed volunteering at the Bargain Box, sewing, quilting and gardening.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Mike Lofing and wife Cheryl of Fairbury, Linda Lofing and husband Don Clifton of Lincoln, Mark Lofing and wife Mary of Shavertown, Pennsylvania, Denise White and husband Mervin of Belvidere; step-children, Stephanie Arbuckle of Weir, Kansas, Matthew Brott and wife Carolyn of Beatrice, Christopher Brott and wife Sabrina of Helena, Montana, Amy Brott of Beatrice; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; brother, Clarence Ellis of Powell, Wyoming; and sister, Barbara Ellis of Denver, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Eldon “Zeke” Brott on October 6, 2017.

Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice with Pastor Daryn Bahn officiating. Inurnment will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 25, 2022 at Blue Springs Cemetery in Blue Springs. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.