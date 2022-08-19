Dorothy Cassell

Dorothy Lee (Wood) Cassell

Dorothy Lee (Wood) Cassell, 89 years of age, of Steele City, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 23, 1933 in Fort Collins, CO to Glenn and Ruby (Ballensky) Wood. She lived in Fort Collins until the age of eight when her family moved to Beatrice, graduating from Beatrice High School in 1951. Dorothy married Vern Cassell on November 10, 1956 in Beatrice. Vern and Dorothy moved to Steele City soon after they were married and lived there the rest of their lives. Dorothy was a member of the Presbyterian Church and the American Legion Auxiliary, both in Steele City.

Dorothy is survived by her son, Scott Cassell and his wife Lorna of Bellevue; granddaughter Caitlin Cassell of Bellevue; grandson Joshua (Bethany) Cassell of Omaha; daughter-in-law Carol of Riverton, WY; granddaughter Melissa (Diego) Garcia also of Riverton; great-grandchildren Savannah, Julian, Gabriella, Kalvari and Weslyn; great-great-grandchildren Stetson and Easton; sister Peggy Young of Beatrice; sister-in-law Belva Cassell of Steele City; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Vern in 2014; and sons Craig and Steven.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, August 22, 2022 at the First United Presbyterian Church in Fairbury with Dave Conde officiating. Interment will be in the Steele City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.