Dorothy Fritch

Private Family Funeral Services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Table Rock with Pastor Howard Blecha officiating. Visitation and viewing for the public will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Table Rock. Interment will be at the Bohemian Cemetery east of Table Rock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to the Table Rock Legion Auxiliary or ZCBJ Lodge #84. www.wherrymortuary.com Wherry Mortuary-207 N. Nemaha St.-Humboldt, Nebraska 68376 (402) 862-2915.

