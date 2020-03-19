Dorothy Fritch

Dorothy M. Fritch

Dorothy M. (Hunzeker) Fritch, 87, rural Table Rock, was born on December 1, 1932, to Benjamin and Josephine (Karas) Hunzeker. She attended District #32 (The Rock School) country school and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1950. On October 23, 1954, Dorothy was united in marriage to Rudy Fritch, Jr. at the home of her parents. Dorothy was a member of the Jolly Workers Club, ZCBJ Lodge #84, Table Rock Community Club, Table Rock Legion Auxiliary and the Rock School Foundation. She volunteered at the Table Rock Senior Center, helped with the Table Rock Living History Day and was a Cub Scout Den mother when the boys were young. She passed away Monday, March 16, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Rudy “Junior”, infant sister Evelyn, sister Irene Albers, and brothers-in-law Clark Hunzeker, Carl Albers and Edward Fritch. She is survived by her loving sons: Alan (Julie) Fritch of Valparaiso, Ken (Lillian) Fritch of Beatrice, Don (Kathy) Fritch of Fairbury; grandchildren: Nathan (Carrie) Fritch of Colleyville, TX, Kelly (Dale) Haug of Centralia, KS, Jason (Lori) Fritch of Henderson, NV, Steven (Jennifer) Fritch of Rapid City, SD, Dustin (Amanda) Fritch of Beatrice, Megan (Matt) Holes of Chetek, WI, Jared Fritch of Beatrice; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Marge Hunzeker of Pawnee City, Elma Lee Buchholz of Table Rock, nieces, nephews.

Private Family Funeral Services will be held at the United Methodist Church in Table Rock with Pastor Howard Blecha officiating. Visitation and viewing for the public will be held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the United Methodist Church in Table Rock. Interment will be at the Bohemian Cemetery east of Table Rock. In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to the Table Rock Legion Auxiliary or ZCBJ Lodge #84. www.wherrymortuary.com Wherry Mortuary-207 N. Nemaha St.-Humboldt, Nebraska 68376 (402) 862-2915.

