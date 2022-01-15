Dorothy Gallisath

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the family's choice for future designation. Sign Dorothy's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.