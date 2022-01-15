 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dorothy Gallisath

  • 0
Dorothy Gallisath

Dorothy L. Gallisath

Dorothy L. (Chapman) Gallisath, age 93 of Beatrice, formerly of Wymore, passed away at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln on January 13, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Memorial contributions may be made to the family's choice for future designation. Sign Dorothy's online register book and view her video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News