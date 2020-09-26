Dorothy Gilbert

Graveside service 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Table Rock Cemetery, Table Rock. Officiating Pastor Ken Tubbesing. Interment at the Table Rock Cemetery. Memorials to family choice. Family is asking if you bring your lawn chair to sit on during the service if you would like. The service will be transmitted on the Radio station 88.7 FM for those who would like to stay in their vehicles. Online condolence may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com