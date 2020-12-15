Dorothy Grummert was born December 10, 1917 to Kasper and Tillie (Bettin) Schwab at rural Plymouth. She was called to her heavenly home on December 12, 2020 at the Heritage Care Center in Fairbury at the age of 103 years and 2 days. Dorothy was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Plymouth. On January 19, 1941, she was married to Adolf Grummert at Peace Lutheran Church rural Plymouth. They farmed near Jansen until 1961, then moving to Jansen. Two children were born, Carol Ann and Darol Dann. Dorothy enjoyed visiting with family and friends. She had such a love of God and devotion to her family, enjoying her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was so very proud of them all! She worked many years at Boogaarts Grocery in Fairbury. She received an award for assembling books for the Braille at Harbine. In her early years, she and her husband were members of a saddle club. Dorothy loved God's creation, nature and all it's beauty.