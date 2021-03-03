Dorothy Heidemann

Dorothy (Hippen) Heidemann, 59, of rural Tecumseh, passed away Feb. 28, 2021 at her home. She was born to Clarence E. and Arleen Louise (Steiner) Hippen on July 28, 1961. Dorothy grew up on a farm on the north side of Lewiston, where her family had a small dairy herd. Dorothy was active in 4-H, showing cattle, horses and making baked goods. She enjoyed playing softball with friends during the summer. In high school, Dorothy participated in band, pep club and FHA. She graduated from Lewiston High School in 1979. She received her LPN degree in 1981. Dorothy was a caring nurse and worked at the Johnson County Hospital and Tecumseh Family Health Clinic for many years and recently was working for Home Instead in Beatrice. Dorothy married Mark Scott and they had 3 children, Brandon, Brian and Jamie. On April 6, 2013, Dorothy was united in marriage to Les Heidemann. Dorothy enjoyed checking cattle, gardening and canning, going to the casino, traveling, spending time with her precious grandchildren, keeping Les on the straight and narrow and going for drives in the evenings.