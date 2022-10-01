Dorothy Hess

Dorothy Darlene Fisher Hess of Colorado Springs, CO, died September 24, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born August 8, 1926, in her farmhouse at Pickrell to Reno and Minnie (Langley) Fisher. Dorothy went to school in a one-room schoolhouse, and was an adventurer. The first thing she did when she was finished with school was to enlist her friends to head to Colorado with her. Dorothy was employed at Denver Drygoods Company when she met and married her beloved husband of 55 years, George Calvin Hess, Jr. Dot loved traveling with her husband, after their retirement, and was a masters-level bridge player. She was a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Dorothy loved her family, and was fiercely protective of them.