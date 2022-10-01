Dorothy Hess

Dorothy D. “Dot” Fisher Hess
Dorothy Darlene Fisher Hess of Colorado Springs, CO, died September 24, 2022, at the age of 96. She was born August 8, 1926, in her farmhouse at Pickrell to Reno and Minnie (Langley) Fisher. Dorothy went to school in a one-room schoolhouse, and was an adventurer. The first thing she did when she was finished with school was to enlist her friends to head to Colorado with her. Dorothy was employed at Denver Drygoods Company when she met and married her beloved husband of 55 years, George Calvin Hess, Jr. Dot loved traveling with her husband, after their retirement, and was a masters-level bridge player. She was a homemaker, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Dorothy loved her family, and was fiercely protective of them.
Survivors: four children, George, III (Barbara), Sandra (Robert), Brett (Cindy), and Gordon; eight grandchildren, Mike (April), Chris (Jessica), Nate (Beth), Josh, Corene, Kristi, Carly, and Alexis (Donovan); eight great-grandchildren, Thompson, Garrison, Henson, Parson, George IV, Fisher, Conner, and Hannah. Other survivors: sister-in-law, Sarah Wilson (Dick), nieces and nephews, Steph, Barb, Jane and Mike in Beatrice, Kay, Lori, Robert, Martin in TX, Liz and Judy in NC, and Nancy in MI, along with many other beloved close friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, George, her mother and father; Minnie and Reno Fisher, Sisters; Ardith, Neva, infant sister, Maxine, and her brother; Roy.
There will be no public memorial service. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy requested donations be made to the charity of your choice. Also, a donation may be made to the HBA Cares, https://chicf.thankyou4caring.org/pages/psf/hbacares