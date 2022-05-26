Dorothy Hesser

Dorothy E. Hesser

Dorothy E. Hesser, 91 years of age, of Adams passed away at Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams Tuesday morning, May 24, 2022. She was born on September 19, 1930 near Sterling to Milton and Edna (Fritz) Finkner and lived in the Sterling and Adams area her entire life. Dorothy was a 1947 graduate of Adams High School and attended UNL and Peru State College. Dorothy married Donald J. “Jim” Hesser on June 8, 1950. She taught rural school near Adams for 5 years. She enjoyed working at Stake's Drugstore and the Amish Country Showcase prior to working at Gold Crest for 14 years. Dorothy was an active member of the Adams United Methodist Church and the UMW. She enjoyed playing the piano, traveling, playing cards and most of all watching her grandkids and great-grandkids activities.

Survivors include sons Rodney (Mitzi) Hesser of Greensburg, KS and Brad (Suzanne) Hesser of Mahwah, NJ; daughters Debra (Eldon) Ideus, Rose Jones and Julie (Wayne) Unvert, all of Adams; 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Lois Finkner, Darlene Finkner and Wilma Hesser. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald “Jim” Hesser; great-granddaughter Cali Hesser; brothers Clark and Arnold (Dean) Finkner; brothers and sisters-in-law, Sam and Erma, Walt and Margaret, Harold and Johanna, Clayton and Norma, Merl, and Melvin and Clarice Hesser; Roy and Bertha (Hesser) Nelson; and parents-in-law James and Maggie Hesser.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Adams United Methodist Church. The service will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment will be in the Highland Cemetery in Adams. The body will lie in state Monday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. and Tuesday at the church one hour preceding the service. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. A memorial has been established to Gold Crest and the United Methodist Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dorothy's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams.