Dorothy Hesser

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Adams United Methodist Church. The service will also be Livestreamed on the funeral home Facebook page. Interment will be in the Highland Cemetery in Adams. The body will lie in state Monday from 2-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Adams with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m. and Tuesday at the church one hour preceding the service. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church. A memorial has been established to Gold Crest and the United Methodist Church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dorothy's online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.