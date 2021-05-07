Dorothy J. Schroeder, 80, of Beatrice, died Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021 in a Lincoln hospital. She was born on September 14, 1940 at Beatrice to Reinhard and Grace (Wallman) Frerichs. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. Dorothy graduated from Beatrice High School in 1958. She married Dale Schroeder on June 7, 1959 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice and to this union brought three sons. Dorothy was a pharmacy technician at Poling Drug for many years. She was an active member of St. Paul's (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school. She and Dale were highly involved members of the Blue Valley Pork Producers. Dorothy traveled the state with the Reach to Recovery program helping women affected by cancer. She enjoyed her grandchildren and following all their activities and her Thursday morning bowling league.