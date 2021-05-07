Dorothy J. Schroeder
Dorothy J. Schroeder, 80, of Beatrice, died Wednesday evening, May 5, 2021 in a Lincoln hospital. She was born on September 14, 1940 at Beatrice to Reinhard and Grace (Wallman) Frerichs. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. Dorothy graduated from Beatrice High School in 1958. She married Dale Schroeder on June 7, 1959 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice and to this union brought three sons. Dorothy was a pharmacy technician at Poling Drug for many years. She was an active member of St. Paul's (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church and taught Sunday school. She and Dale were highly involved members of the Blue Valley Pork Producers. Dorothy traveled the state with the Reach to Recovery program helping women affected by cancer. She enjoyed her grandchildren and following all their activities and her Thursday morning bowling league.
Survivors include three sons, Kenton (Patricia) Schroeder of DeWitt, Kurtis (Connie) Schroeder of Hickman, and Kory (Jennifer) Schroeder of Raleigh, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Ethan (Makalah) Schroeder of DeWitt, Molly Schroeder, Dustin (Morgan) Schroeder and Brandy Schroeder all of Lincoln, and Kaden Schroeder and Nyah Schroeder of Raleigh, North Carolina; sister, Bernice Ullman of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Lee Spilker of Pickrell; brother-in-law, Robert Weers of Diller; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reinhard and Grace Wallman Frerichs; husband, Dale, who died on November 22, 2018; granddaughter, Katie Sue Schroeder; sister, Angie Weers; brothers-in-law, Sylvester “Buss” Ullman, Marvin Spilker and Dale (Mavis) Spilker; sister-in-law, Julie (Robert) Zwink.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at St. Paul's (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church of rural DeWitt with Pastor Myron Meyer officiating. Masks are optional. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday in the fellowship room at the church. Burial will be at the St. Paul Church Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A memorial has been established to St. Paul's (Soap Creek) Lutheran Church with Kenny Holsing and Myron Helmke in charge. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.