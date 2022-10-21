Dorothy Jones

Dorothy Ruth (Strawser) Jones of Blue Springs, passed away on October 20, 2022 at the Beatrice Good Samaritan Home. She was born March 1, 1931 to Cecil and Lois (Peters) Strawser at Edgar. She was baptized as an infant at the United Methodist Church in Edgar. At age 9, the family moved to Lincoln and she was confirmed at age 12 at the First Methodist Church there. She graduated from Northeast High School in Lincoln in 1949. When she was asked about high school, she would sing: “We are the 49-ers” “r-o-c-k-e-t-s” After graduation, she went to work for the Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Co. as a long distance operator and supervisor. She was a “Number please?” gal wearing a headset and operating the switchboard panel. In 1951, she moved to Long Beach, CA with a girlfriend and found work doing the same. She then attended Long Beach City College to take classes for her next job at Long Beach Credit Bureau. It was during this time that the love of her life, Clement Jones, drove out in his newly purchased Oldsmobile, he bought after his discharge from the army, and found this swell gal from Nebraska that was out in sunny California. Their first date was in January at the San Diego Zoo and many nights they danced to the Lawrence Welk Orchestra. It was a wonderful whirlwind courtship, with Clem telling her that he wouldn't go back to Nebraska without her and he needed to be back in time for planting. They were united in marriage April 25, 1954 at St Paul's Methodist Church in Lincoln. They lived in the Wymore/Blue Springs area, farmed and operated the Double C Angus Farm for 42 years. Their marriage was a true partnership with Dot driving combines, tractors, grain trucks and working cattle alongside Clem. They were blessed with two children, Nancy and Rodney. Clem and Dot spent a number of years travelling to warm locales, loving Florida and Hawaii the most; they also enjoyed their trip through Europe, especially Wales. Dorothy was a member of the Wymore United Methodist Church, she taught Sunday School and Bible School for many years. She was a member of the Church Circle, Past Trustee, and member of the Pastor Parish Committee. She was a member of the Happy Homemakers Extension club and several card groups. She enjoyed watching her Nebraska Huskers.