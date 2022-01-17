Dorothy L. (Chapman) Gallisath, age 93 of Beatrice, formerly of Wymore, passed away at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln on January 13, 2022 from complications following surgery. She was born on December 3, 1928 on a farm near Blue Springs, NE to Wesley V. and Mary (Linscott) Chapman. She spent her childhood on the same farm and attended rural school at Center Sicily District 23. Dorothy graduated with honors from Beatrice High School in 1946 where she also completed the Normal Training teacher preparation program. She continued her education with summer college courses at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She taught at St. John’s and Prairie Cottage rural schools in the Wymore and Blue Springs area for a total of five years. Dorothy married George F. Gallisath on December 17, 1950 at the Wymore Church of Christ and they had three children: Janet, Michael, and Glenda. Once she and George started a family, Dorothy was very active in their church and with family and school activities.

Dorothy was baptized at the Wymore Church of Christ in 1953 and was very faithful in service at the church as a deaconess, several officer positions in the Mary and Dorcas Circles, and she taught children’s Sunday School classes and vacation Bible school. For 40 years, she provided bookkeeping assistance to George who served as the Building Fund treasurer and as Transportation treasurer at church. She was also a member of the Christian Builders Sunday School Class.

Dorothy always enjoyed spending time with family and friends and her hobbies included playing cards; growing flowers; ceramics; and collecting dolls, antique dishes and glassware. In their early retirement years, Dorothy and George had fun on several bus tours and trips to Branson, MO.

Survivors include her children Janet Walker and Michael Gallisath, both of Beatrice, and Dr. Glenda Gallisath of Des Moines, IA; grandchildren Dana Walker and Darin (Cara) Walker; great grandchildren Juliet Sorteberg, twins Ciera and Audrey Sorteberg, and Layla and Liam Walker; sisters and brothers-in-law Donna and Richard Ideus and Margaret Ann and Richard Leseberg, all of Beatrice; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband of more than 69 years George (2020); in-laws George G. Gallisath and Anna (Rambow) Gallisath; and sisters-in-law and brother-in-law Josephine (Ivan) Colgrove, Laura (Harold) Scheideler, and Leslie Gallisath; nephew Brad Leseberg, and niece Deanna Colgrove.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with Jon Palmquist officiating. A tribute to her husband George will be included in the service since he passed away when early pandemic restrictions prohibited gatherings such as funerals. The service will also be livestreamed on the funeral home’s Facebook page. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery and a luncheon for family and friends will follow. The body will lie in state at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 AM to 6 PM. The family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. A memorial has been established to the family’s choice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dorothy’s online register book and view her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.