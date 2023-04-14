Dorothy Ruhnke, 94

Dorothy M. Ruhnke, 94, of Lincoln, formerly of Beatrice, died Tuesday night, April 11, 2023 at the Southlake Village in Lincoln. She was born on February 18, 1929 in Fairbury and graduated from Plymouth High School. She married Kenneth Ruhnke in Fairbury on September 17, 1948. Dorothy did bookkeeping in San Francisco, worked at Hestead's in Fairbury, and was a bookkeeper in Chicago when she and Kenneth lived there. In 1950 they moved back to Beatrice where she worked for Wilke Baking Company, State Federal Savings & Loan, and was part-owner at the Steeple House. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Mrs. Jaycee's and Opti-Mrs, all in Beatrice. Dorothy was an avid bowler and attended national tournaments in many states.

Survivors include her daughter, Linda Mancosu of Lincoln; grandson, Tony Mancosu and wife, Myndi; three great-grandchildren, Joey, Joshua and Leci Mancosu; sister, Arlean Goodson; niece, Diane Wohlgemuth Nollett. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Clara (Hinz) Drewes; her husband, Kenneth, who died on October 17, 2017; nephew, David Wohlgemuth.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, April 17, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church of Beatrice with Doris Martin officiating. Burial will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 A.M. on Monday at the church. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 8:00 P.M. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.