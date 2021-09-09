Dorothy Mae Cook

Visitation will be Sunday, September 12 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Kinsley Mortuary. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, September 13 at United Methodist Church in Marysville. Burial will be in Oketo Cemetery. A memorial fund is established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Kinsley Mortuary, Marysville.