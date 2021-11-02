Dorothy Schafer

Dorothy A. Schafer

Dorothy A. Schafer, 92, of Beatrice, died Sunday morning, October 31, 2021 at Beatrice Health and Rehab. She was born on May 29, 1929 at Lebanon, KS. She attended school in Kansas and married Vernon Martin on August 12, 1945. They later divorced. She was a longtime employee in housekeeping at Martin Luther Home. On April 6, 1992, she married Wayne Schafer. Dorothy enjoyed raising baby birds for Earl May, yard work, tending to her flowers, feeding the birds, and country music.

Survivors include her son, Alvin Martin and his special friend Jeanne Elsasser of Liberty; daughter, Carol Wescott of Hoyt, KS; daughter-in-law, Kathy Martin of Lincoln; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Myrtle (Vanway) Paget; her husband, Wayne Schafer, who died on July 26, 2007; three sons, Ronald Martin (2004,) Rodney Martin (2009,) and Douglas Martin (2012); son-in-law, Tom Wescott; daughter-in-law, Robin Martin; grandson, Lucas Martin; great-grandson, Brendon Riha; and all her siblings.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Jack Magness officiating. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing. A register book will be available for signatures on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.