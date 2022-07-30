Dorothy Scheele

Dorothy E. Scheele, 98 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, July 29, 2022 at Beatrice Health and Rehabilitation. She was born on May 25, 1924 at Waterville, KS to Arthur and Fannie Mapes. Dorothy graduated from Waterville High School in Waterville, KS. She married Elmer Scheele in 1955. Dorothy worked for the Telephone Company in Waterville, KS and then Beatrice. She worked part-time at the Nebraska Dairy Lab before spending 20 years as a foster grandmother at Paddock Lane Elementary School. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Beatrice until its closing when she became a member of Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Beatrice. Dorothy enjoyed quilting, gardening, flowers and especially all the children during her time as a foster grandmother.