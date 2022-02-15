Doug Holle

Douglas K. Holle
Douglas K. “Hooligan” Holle, 61, Odell, died February 11, 2022, at Marysville, KS. Born July 12, 1960, Hanover, to Willis and Berdean (Kruse) Holle.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie; mother, Berdean Holle, Hanover; sister, Cindy (Timothy) Rippe, Andale, KS; two brothers, Stan (Carol) Holle, Whitesboro, TX, and Clint (Megan) Holle, Hanover; two stepdaughters, Susie (Paul) Plunkett and Vicki (Steve) Schroeder; step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.
Visitation Wednesday, February 16, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hanover Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, February 17, at the Hanover American Legion. Burial will be in the Hanover City Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of the Hanover Mortuary.