Duane Busboom

Duane J. Busboom

Duane J. Busboom, 82, of Beatrice passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. He was born on November 13, 1939, in Beatrice to John and Katherina “Tena” (Frerichs) Busboom and graduated from Filley High School in 1956. He married Veloura Ideus on November 27, 1964, at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell and to this union they were blessed with three children, Troy, Tonya, and Tony. Veloura passed away on January 19, 1977. He married Barbara Thomsen on August 11, 1978, at Centenary United Methodist Church and they blended their families. They lived on a farm near Filley raising five children while also farming. Duane and Barb moved to Beatrice in 2011 and Barb passed away on October 16, 2017. Duane was a member of Southeast Coop board, Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell where he was involved in the Men's Choir, church council, and Zion Lutheran Cemetery board. He enjoyed farming, spending time with his family and attending his grandchildren's activities.

Survivors include his children, Tonya Janowski and special friend, Leif Amland of Austin, TX, Tony (Monica) Busboom of Filley and Dawn (Steve) Jurgens of Filley; stepchildren, Bradley (Michelle) Anderson of Beatrice, Kristi Hobaugh of Lincoln; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one sister, Kathryn Otto of Adams; one brother-in-law, Kenny (Linda) Thomsen of Beatrice; three sisters-in-law, Caroline Gronewold of Beatrice, Viola (Wes) Lowell of Lincoln and Lois (Mike) McCune of Prescott, AZ. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Tena Busboom; first wife, Veloura Busboom; second wife, Barbara Busboom; son, Troy Busboom; two brothers, Dale and Kenneth Busboom; three brothers-in-law, Donald Otto, Leonard Gronewold and Raymond Ideus; and nephew, Terry Otto.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell with Pastor Jerry Gilbreath officiating. Burial will be at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held 12:45 p.m. on Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to Fuller Field or Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell with Gary and Linda Hooper in charge. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. Wednesday until 8:00 p.m. Thursday and then one hour preceding the service at the church on Friday. The family will meet and greet friends and relatives at the funeral home on Thursday from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.