Duane E. Daubendiek, 86, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center in Beatrice. He was born in Beatrice on October 10, 1934 to Edwin Sr and Irma (Meyer) Daubendiek. Duane was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Beatrice where he was a very dedicated lifelong member serving in several capacities. He served in the Army National Guard and was honorably discharged from the United States Army Reserve. Duane married Irene Dorn on December 22, 1957 at Zion Lutheran Church near Pickrell and to this union was born 4 children, Judy, Linda, Kathy and Steve. He was a lifelong farmer in the Beatrice area. Duane was a member of the Antique Tractor Club and was passionate about restoring antique tractors and even built a horseless carriage and a replica of a 1908 Buick. He also enjoyed farm shows, flea markets, farm auctions, extensive traveling and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren where he gave countless tractor and golf cart rides.