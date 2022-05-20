Duane Evers

Duane L. Evers

Duane L. Evers, 69, of Beatrice passed away on May 18, 2022, at a Lincoln hospital. He was born on March 13, 1953, in Beatrice to Melvin and Emma (Zimmerman) Evers. He attended Beatrice High School and worked as a drywaller and for Petersen Manufacturing in DeWitt until retirement. He enjoyed NASCAR and stock car racing, restoring cars, woodworking, fishing, and spending time with family. He was a member of St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice.

Survivors include his loving wife, Donna of Beatrice; mother, Emma Evers of Beatrice; stepson, Jon (Angela) Rabus of Fishers, IN; step-grandsons, Noah and Ethan Rabus of Fishers, IN; brother, Dale (Cindy) Evers of Beatrice; sisters, Shirleen (Bruce) Schwisow of Beatrice, Sharon (Nick) Vrtiska of Beatrice; sisters-in-law, Deb (Jim) Johnson of DeWitt, Margaret Krivan of League City, TX; brothers-in-law, Gary (Gail) Krivan of Clearwater, FL, Roger (Debra) Krivan of DeWitt; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Evers; parents-in-law, Leo and Anna Krivan; brother-in-law, Lester Krivan and great-nephew, Maddox Weber.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Rev Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 1:15 p.m. on Monday at the church. The body will lie in state on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice and on Monday one hour prior to the service at church. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.