Duane Harlin Oltman, 84-year-old resident of Langley, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 17, 1939, in Beatrice, Nebraska to Harlin H. and Martha Louisa (Scheiding) Oltman. Duane was a 1957 graduate of Beatrice Senior High School. He served in the Army National Guard from 1957 to 1964. Duane worked for Gooch Milling Company for 25 years, and later for FMA Realty in parking. Duane married Sherial Bartlett on June 11, 1961, in Ellis, Nebraska, they recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. They moved to the Langley area in January of 2022, and made their home in Langley, after living in Roca, Nebraska. Duane loved to fish, hunt, play pool, polka music and dancing, and classic cars. He was a big fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and a member of the Cortland American Legion Post #253.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother in law Jim Bartlett, and son in law Ed Yeager. The family includes his wife Sherial of the home, children, Todd Oltman of Strang, Julie Yeager of Langley, sisters, Janice Gibson and husband Roger of Minnesota, Margene Myer of the Caribbean, and his special loving grand dogs.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at the Burckhalter-Highsmith Chapel in Vinita. The graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Carselowey Cemetery, with Pastor Sam Wilson officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.highsmithfh.com or on the funeral home Facebook page. Arrangements are in the care of the Burckhalter-Highsmith Funeral and Cremation Services of Vinita.