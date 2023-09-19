Duane Harlin Oltman, 84-year-old resident of Langley, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 17, 1939, in Beatrice, Nebraska to Harlin H. and Martha Louisa (Scheiding) Oltman. Duane was a 1957 graduate of Beatrice Senior High School. He served in the Army National Guard from 1957 to 1964. Duane worked for Gooch Milling Company for 25 years, and later for FMA Realty in parking. Duane married Sherial Bartlett on June 11, 1961, in Ellis, Nebraska, they recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. They moved to the Langley area in January of 2022, and made their home in Langley, after living in Roca, Nebraska. Duane loved to fish, hunt, play pool, polka music and dancing, and classic cars. He was a big fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and a member of the Cortland American Legion Post #253.