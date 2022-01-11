Duane Lintz

Duane J. Lintz, 59, of Edgerton, KS died Sunday morning, January 9, 2022, from cancer at his mother's Beatrice residence. He was born on November 30, 1962 at Beatrice to Donald and Odetta (Kleine) Lintz. He graduated from Tri County High School and then attended Highland Community College on a football scholarship. He went on to attend Missouri Western State University and graduated with his bachelor's from Emporia State University in 1986. He later received his graduate degree from MidAmerica Nazarene University. Duane was an educator in Kansas public schools for almost 35 years, including Lowther Middle School (Emporia), Spring Hill High School and Paola High School, where he taught English, communication and theatre, and was a beloved speech and debate coach. While he was notorious for his gruff exterior, everyone who spent time with Duane recognized it as a façade for a giving heart. He was an advocate for fellow teachers, fighting to ensure their voices were heard by state unions and local school boards. He was especially known for his dedication to his students – he often said "teaching is not just what I do, it's who I am." Outside of the classroom, he was a proud father and grandfather with a love for Husker football, John Wayne westerns, playing cribbage and tinkering in his garage.