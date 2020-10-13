Sergeant First Class Duane R. Bleich, 50, passed away at his home August 27, 2020. He was born November 21, 1969 to Robert August & Connie Marie (Meyer) Bleich in Fairbury.

Services will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Military rites by Fairbury VFW. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to Grace Lutheran Church and Wounded Warrior Project. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.