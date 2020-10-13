 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Duane R. Bleich
View Comments

Duane R. Bleich

{{featured_button_text}}

Duane R. Bleich

Sergeant First Class Duane R. Bleich, 50, passed away at his home August 27, 2020. He was born November 21, 1969 to Robert August & Connie Marie (Meyer) Bleich in Fairbury.

Services will be Friday, October 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Fairbury. Military rites by Fairbury VFW. In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given to Grace Lutheran Church and Wounded Warrior Project. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News