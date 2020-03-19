Duane Stroemer

Duane F. Stroemer

Duane F. Stroemer, 91, of Beatrice died at his home on Monday night, March 16, 2020. He was born on January 8, 1929 at rural Beattie, KS and graduated from Beattie High School in 1947. He was a long-time farmer in the Beattie area and also did custom work around Kansas and Nebraska. He married Phyllis Roberts and they were blessed with two children. He married Ruth Zimmerman Diekmann on February 11, 2006 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice and was a former member of the Moose Lodge of Kansas. He played the guitar in a dance band for 20 years. He enjoyed dancing and music.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth of Beatrice; son-in-law, Larry (Terri) Karns of Topeka, KS; six grandchildren, Gina Stroemer, Jamie (Chase) LeSage, David (Alisha) Howater, Jennifer (Brian) Schwartz, Krista Cameron, and Shelby Powell; 19 great-grandchildren; adopted son, Randy (Lou) Schultz of Crab Orchard; brother-in-law, Wayne (Vivian) Zimmerman; sister-in-law, Adaline Dorn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl E. and Elda Marie Noeller Stroemer; his first wife, Phyllis Roberts Stroemer in 2001; son, Ronald Stroemer in 2002; daughter, Cheryl Karns in 2015; grandson, Jason Stroemer in 2009; sister-in-law, Esther (Henry) Wallman; brother-in-law, Louis Dorn.

Private committal services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Beattie Union Cemetery of Beattie, KS with Pastor Timothy Brisbois officiating. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice at a later date. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Friday from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice and the Main Street Living TV program. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice is in charge of the arrangements.

