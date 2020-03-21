Duane Stroemer
View Comments

Duane Stroemer

{{featured_button_text}}

Duane F. Stroemer

Private committal services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the Beattie Union Cemetery of Beattie, KS with Pastor Timothy Brisbois officiating. A memorial service will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Beatrice at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to Beatrice Community Hospital Hospice and the Main Street Living TV program. www.foxfuneralhome.net

To send flowers to the family of Duane Stroemer, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News