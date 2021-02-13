Dwayne Lewis Pretzer, 97, passed peacefully January 28, 2021 in Richmond, VA. Dwayne was born at a Gage County farm of parents Mary Viola (Cornelius) & William Bernhart Pretzer. Dwayne graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Nebraska in 1944, then drafted to the US Navy. His commission as Ensign followed Midshipmen's School - Cornell U. Decommission of escort carrier USS Steamer Bay had his service conclude as (in sequence) Gunnery Officer, Recorder, Communications Officer, Electronics Officer, Ship's Secretary, then Division Officer. In 1946, Dwayne began a career in oil exploration as chief of seismic field crews and as computer (calculating geological formations from seismic data) for GSI - Dallas, then Delta Exploration - Jackson, MS. He met his wife at Delta's headquarters. They married as his work shifted to Alberta, Canada from the Gulf Coast. Exploration shifted on to Cuba, then to Houma, LA. SEISCOM brought Dwayne to Houston headquarters in 1969 as manager of seismic interpretation. 1974-1985 he was a District Geophysicist at CONOCO headquarters, Houston. Millie and Dwayne's senior years were at Charlottesville, VA. They joined group hikes in the Blue Ridge, and co-wrote a dozen genealogy books. Restoring a family spinning wheel led them to the fiber arts.(1997-2016) Lives in an Independent Living community remained active, they led groups in bocci, dominoes, Wii-bowling. The Pretzers remained together in Assisted Living. As a widower, Dwayne moved near family in Richmond, VA, where he had a knack for winning BINGO.