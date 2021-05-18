Dylan D. Little, 44, of Crab Orchard, died unexpectedly on May 13, 2021. He was born February 22, 1977 in Tecumseh, the eldest son of Junior and Vicky (Wilkinson) Little. He graduated from Lewiston Consolidated Schools in 1995. After high school, Dylan moved to Lincoln and framed houses and did carpentry work. Dylan was united in marriage to Amy Price on November 17, 2007 in Palmyra. They moved to Crab Orchard once Dylan began farming full time with his father, Junior. They were blessed with two sons, Colt and Garrett. Dylan loved time with his family. He spent countless hours teaching his boys about farming, coaching their sports teams, and golfing with them. Dylan never missed one of his kids' activities and would do anything he could to help his family and his community. He was an amazing relationship builder and has made many lifelong friends.