Earl Gimeson

Earl L. Gimeson, 76, of rural Humboldt was born on October 18, 1945 in Orleans to Otis and Anna Belle (Smith) Gimeson. He passed away February 17, 2022, at his home.

Earl is survived by his loving wife Carol; daughters Sara (Ed) Allen of Humboldt and Jill (Travis) Allen of Beatrice; grandchildren Damian (Heather) Allen of Utica, Schuyler (Kayliegh) Allen of Beatrice, Courtney Allen of Lincoln, Carissa Allen of Humboldt, Kendle Burow of Omaha, Caleb (Alexis) Allen of Lincoln, Mariah Allen of Beatrice; great-grandchildren Kaidan and Kali Allen, Jayden and Ryker Allen, brothers Merle Gimeson of Grant, Russ (Celeste) Gimeson of Spring Hill, FL; brothers-in-law: Jim Topp, George (Lorie) Topp and Ron Topp, all of Tecumseh, nieces, nephews, cousins.