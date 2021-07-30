 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eddie Lytle
0 Comments

Eddie Lytle

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Eddie Dean Lytle

Eddie Dean Lytle, 73, of Fairbury passed away July 27, 2021 at his home. He was born September 30, 1947 to Eddie Reeves & Martha M. (Buresh) Lytle in Wymore.

Services will be Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Fairbury. A Rosary will take place Monday evening at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family will greet friends following the Rosary. Memorials have been established to Beatrice Hospice or St. Judes. Burial will be in the Wymore Cemetery with Military Rites. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories July 29

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News