Edith Lytle

Eddie Dean Lytle, 73, of Fairbury, NE passed away July 27, 2021 at his home. He was born September 30, 1947 to Eddie Reeves & Martha M. (Buresh) Lytle in Wymore, NE.

Services will be Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael's Catholic Church in Fairbury. A Rosary will take place Monday evening at 7:00 at the funeral home. The family will greet friends following the Rosary. Memorials have been established to Beatrice Hospice or St. Judes. Burial will be in the Wymore Cemetery with Military Rites. Gerdes-Meyer Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. www.gerdesmeyerfh.com