Edith Mae (Manley) Mencl—82 years, born in Beatrice on June 26, 1938, to Raymond and Berdith (Harwick) Manley, passed away at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln on Friday, June 26, 2020, of heart problems. Edith, a lifelong resident of Beatrice, graduated from Beatrice High School before marrying Elmer Mencl on February 25, 1956 in the First Christian Church of Virginia Nebraska.

Family was most important to her; watching and helping her two daughters grow, as well as watching and guiding her six grandchildren and enjoying her thirteen great-grandchildren. Edith enjoyed bowling, reading, doing word puzzles, watching game shows and crime dramas, being outside, gardening and encouraging her flowers to grow. Edith never met a dog or a cat that she didn't try to befriend.

Survivors include, husband of 64 years, Elmer, daughters and sons-in-law, Sherry (Jeffrey) Cullison and Carol (David) Bradley, all of Beatrice; grandchildren, Tianna Bradley and fiancé, Colton Snook of Beatrice, J. David (Christy) Cullison of Gretna, Stephanie (Jason) Jennings of Owasso, OK, Ashley Cullison of Beatrice, Logan (Tabitha) Cullison of Omaha and Morgan (Joshua) Karel of Hastings; great-grandchildren, Jaron, Lachlan and Emma Snook of Beatrice, Elizabeth, Juliet, Charlotte and Jeffrey David Cullison III of Gretna, Ben and Andrew Jennings of Owasso, OK, Samuel Hoops of Omaha, Michelle Cullison of Beatrice and Bradley Lawr of Blue Springs and Piper Cullison of Omaha; sisters, Fern (Ilene) Lucas of Boise, ID, Lois Herling of Beatrice and brother, Weldon Manley of Lincoln; in-laws, Richard (Lois) Mencl of Marshall, MO, Robert (Ruth) Mencl of Spring Valley, IL, and Lillie (Gary) Jensen of Des Moines, IA; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Edith was preceded in death by her parents and Elmer's parents: Raymond and Berdith Manley and Joe and Agnes Mencl; sisters, Genevieve Crough, Virginia Albers; infant sisters, Margaret & Evelyn Manley; brother, Merle “Bud” Manley; infant brother-in-law, George; in-laws, Sharon Manley, Earle Crough, Edward Lucas, Rose Marie and Loren Dvorak, Mary and Loren Steiner.