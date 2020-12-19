Edith Norris

Edith O. Norris, 101, passed away on December 9, 2020 in Columbus, OH. She was born November 30, 1919 to Joseph and Elizabeth (Cross) Willey in Liberty. She grew up on a farm near Liberty and graduated from Barneston High School. She was a proud alumna of Peru State College where she received her teaching degree. She taught math and history in the Gage County area. In 1943, she married Robert E. Williams and to this union four sons were born. She settled in Wymore where she was active in Eastern Star, Wymore United Methodist Church, enjoyed card club, sewing and quilting. The family moved to Holdrege in 1960 then relocated to Columbus, OH in 1968. There she worked at United Commercial Travelers. She returned to Wymore, NE in 1983 to care for her mother, Elizabeth Willey. She married Robert Norris of Wymore in 1995 and they shared many happy years together. In 2016, she moved to Columbus, OH to be near her son, Brad Williams and his family. She enjoyed living at her senior community, The Forum at Knightsbridge, and she attended Trinity United Methodist Church. Edith was a loving mother, daughter, wife, and friend whose grace, wit, kindness, intelligence, and joy leave a lasting legacy to her family and all who knew her.