Edna Bloodworth

Edna Neel Bloodworth, 96, passed away peacefully in her home in Searcy, AR, Wednesday, December 21. Born September 16, 1926, in Beatrice to Cecil Neel and Alice Nickel Neel, she was the second of nine children in her family. Thus, she became almost a second mother to the rest of her siblings, even to the point of collecting and boiling water for the births of some of her youngest. The family was responsible for running a farm for the owner, so learning the rewards of hard labor came early and often. Still, she talked of the fun on the farm enjoying simple things as a child.