Edna Bloodworth

Edna Neel Bloodworth
Edna Neel Bloodworth, 96, passed away peacefully in her home in Searcy, AR, Wednesday, December 21. Born September 16, 1926, in Beatrice to Cecil Neel and Alice Nickel Neel, she was the second of nine children in her family. Thus, she became almost a second mother to the rest of her siblings, even to the point of collecting and boiling water for the births of some of her youngest. The family was responsible for running a farm for the owner, so learning the rewards of hard labor came early and often. Still, she talked of the fun on the farm enjoying simple things as a child.
She is survived by two sons, Charles Bloodworth (Norma) of Purcell, OK, and Bill Bloodworth (Connie) of Little Rock; sisters, Vera Patton of Crete and Virginia Beckner of Beatrice; grandchildren, Scott Bloodworth, Shawn Bloodworth and Courtney Speights; and ten great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 2, 2023, at 11:30a.m. followed by funeral service at 12:30 p.m. at the Searcy Church of the Nazarene, Searcy, AR. Arrangements in Arkansas entrusted to Searcy-McEuen Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please donate to your favorite charity. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice with Pastor Frank Torres officiating. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.