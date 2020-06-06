Edna I. Steinberg
Private funeral services will be held at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Rob Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available for signatures at Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation.

