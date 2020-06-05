× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edna I. Steinberg

Edna I. Steinberg, 76, of Beatrice passed away at her home on June 3, 2020. She was born February 1, 1944 at Krider and graduated from Wymore High School. She married Norman Steinberg and they lived in York for a time before returning to Beatrice. She worked at SunMart in Beatrice for over 30 years. She collected Elvis memorabilia, bells and lighthouses. She enjoyed reading and especially enjoyed her grandsons.

Survivors Include two sons, Brian Steinberg and Kevin (Paula) Steinberg, all of DeWitt; two grandsons, Darick (Shelby) Steinberg and Jorden Steinberg; one sister, Judy Crabtree; two brothers, Terry Whitton and Larry Whitton. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Whitton and LaVonne Robinson Powers; her husband Norman, who died October 18, 1985 and one sister, Alvina “Sally” Kelly.

Private funeral services will be held at Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Rob Wheeler officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available for signatures at Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net These services are entrusted to the Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.

