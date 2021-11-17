Edsel Roy Hoover

Edsel Roy Hoover, age 70 of Blue Springs, passed away at his home on November 15, 2021. He was born in Plymouth, IN on October 13, 1951 to Roy and Mary (Burger) Hoover. Edsel served in the United States Marine Corps and Air Force from November 24, 1972 to November 23, 1976. He earned his Bachelor's of Science at Ball State University and continued on to receive his Masters. He was a professor at Cincinnati Community College where he taught History. He also worked as a regional manager at Prudential and then as a claims representative for the Social Security Administration. He was a member of the American Legion in Hanover, KS, enjoyed coin collecting, fishing, and talking with people, but most of all he loved his grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Robert Hoover and wife Mandi of Blue Springs, Alissa Schuessler and husband Joe of Overland Park, KS, and Cassandra Zumwalt and significant other John Emory of Beatrice; grandchildren, Devon, Dylan, Shelby, Iasiah, Abbigal, and Haylee Hoover, Audrey and Olivia Schuessler, Gwendolyn Zumwalt and fiancé Austin Fralin, Alexis Meyer, Breanna (Nathan) Wahlstrom, and Charity Jensen; brothers, Bob (Leanna), David (Patricia), Jim (Elek), and Kevin (Terri) Hoover; sisters, Carol Johnson and Sheryl (Jeff) Brock; step-daughters, Mary and Kendra; several nieces and nephews; and a host of extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Blue Springs Methodist Church with Rachel Stone officiating. The body will lie in state on Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore with the family greeting relatives and friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday. A visitation will also take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan St, Plymouth, Indiana. Burial will follow at the Fair Cemetery in Lakeville, IN. A memorial has been established to the Wounded Warrior Project with the funeral home in charge. Sign Edsel's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. Local services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.