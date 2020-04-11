× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Edus A. Harder

Edus A. Harder, 89, of Crab Orchard, passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born to Albert and Anna (Rohrs) Deubler on October 29, 1930 near Rohrs, Nebraska.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 Celebration of Life service at the American Lutheran Church in Filley will be posted to Facebook Live. Please go to the American Lutheran Church - Filley Facebook page or website - www.filleylutheranchurch.com to access a worship bulletin and to join the service remotely.

A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at the Crab Orchard Cemetery, with Pastor LuRae Hallstrom officiating. Attendees will be asked to remain in their vehicles and the service will be available by radio broadcast. Memorials may go to the family's choice. Online condolences may be left at www.wherrymortuary.com.

