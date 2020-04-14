Edus Harder

Edus A. Harder
Edus Ann (Deubler) Harder was born Oct. 29, 1930 to Albert and Anna (Rohrs) Deubler.
She is survived by daughter, Barb Fitzgerald (Robyn) of Lincoln, sons, Bill Harder (Sarah) of Crab Orchard and Bruce Harder of Beatrice, grandchildren Jocelyn (Amanda) Fitzgerald, Ashley (Carlos) Risueno, Max (Andrea) Harder, Jamie Harder, Elizabeth (Dustin) Rohr, Bobbie ( Kevin) Bean, Danni Harder, Erin Burd, Luke (Heather) Burd, Lydia (Jon) Paulson, Joey (Jeremy) Burd, great-grandchildren Mariah and Makayla Sears, Carlos and Elsie Risueno, Noah and Emma Harder, Bristol, Kinsley, and Hadley Rohr, Chloe, Carter and Charles Paulson, Bentley, Brennan, and Bristol Burd, and Lynn and Forrest Burd, nieces and nephews, Jay Harder, Janet (David) Newmyer, Jeff Harder and Alan Wehmer. Preceded in death by husband Max, brother Allard Deubler, brother-in-law Byron Harder, sisters-in-law, Ina June Swanson and Janet Crosier, son-in- law, Gary Fitzgerald, grandson Levi Burd.
Celebration of Life Service: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 American Lutheran Church, Filley, will be posted to Facebook Live on the church or Wherry Mortuaryherry Monument Facebook pages.
Graveside service: 2:00 p.m. Crab Orchard Cemetery. www.wherrymortuary.com.
