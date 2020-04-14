Edus Harder
View Comments

Edus Harder

{{featured_button_text}}
Edus Harder

Edus A. Harder

Edus Ann (Deubler) Harder was born Oct. 29, 1930 to Albert and Anna (Rohrs) Deubler.

She is survived by daughter, Barb Fitzgerald (Robyn) of Lincoln, sons, Bill Harder (Sarah) of Crab Orchard and Bruce Harder of Beatrice, grandchildren Jocelyn (Amanda) Fitzgerald, Ashley (Carlos) Risueno, Max (Andrea) Harder, Jamie Harder, Elizabeth (Dustin) Rohr, Bobbie ( Kevin) Bean, Danni Harder, Erin Burd, Luke (Heather) Burd, Lydia (Jon) Paulson, Joey (Jeremy) Burd, great-grandchildren Mariah and Makayla Sears, Carlos and Elsie Risueno, Noah and Emma Harder, Bristol, Kinsley, and Hadley Rohr, Chloe, Carter and Charles Paulson, Bentley, Brennan, and Bristol Burd, and Lynn and Forrest Burd, nieces and nephews, Jay Harder, Janet (David) Newmyer, Jeff Harder and Alan Wehmer. Preceded in death by husband Max, brother Allard Deubler, brother-in-law Byron Harder, sisters-in-law, Ina June Swanson and Janet Crosier, son-in- law, Gary Fitzgerald, grandson Levi Burd.

Celebration of Life Service: 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, 2020 American Lutheran Church, Filley, will be posted to Facebook Live on the church or Wherry Mortuaryherry Monument Facebook pages.

Graveside service: 2:00 p.m. Crab Orchard Cemetery. www.wherrymortuary.com.

To send flowers to the family of Edus Harder, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News