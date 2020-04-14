Edus Harder

She is survived by daughter, Barb Fitzgerald (Robyn) of Lincoln, sons, Bill Harder (Sarah) of Crab Orchard and Bruce Harder of Beatrice, grandchildren Jocelyn (Amanda) Fitzgerald, Ashley (Carlos) Risueno, Max (Andrea) Harder, Jamie Harder, Elizabeth (Dustin) Rohr, Bobbie ( Kevin) Bean, Danni Harder, Erin Burd, Luke (Heather) Burd, Lydia (Jon) Paulson, Joey (Jeremy) Burd, great-grandchildren Mariah and Makayla Sears, Carlos and Elsie Risueno, Noah and Emma Harder, Bristol, Kinsley, and Hadley Rohr, Chloe, Carter and Charles Paulson, Bentley, Brennan, and Bristol Burd, and Lynn and Forrest Burd, nieces and nephews, Jay Harder, Janet (David) Newmyer, Jeff Harder and Alan Wehmer. Preceded in death by husband Max, brother Allard Deubler, brother-in-law Byron Harder, sisters-in-law, Ina June Swanson and Janet Crosier, son-in- law, Gary Fitzgerald, grandson Levi Burd.