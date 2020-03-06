Edwin Folkerts

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church with Pastor Chuck Bentjen officiating. Burial will be at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 A.M. at the church on Friday. A memorial has been established to the Beatrice Humane Society and Mosaic with Dave Oltmans and Eric Jobman with in charge. The body will lie in state at the church one hour preceding the service on Friday.