Edwin John Schneider, 88, of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. He was born on July 12, 1932 on the family farm southeast of Plymouth to John and Emma (Kirchhoff) Schneider. He was baptized on July 31, 1932 by Pastor Phillip Gerken at Immanuel Lutheran Church two miles east of Plymouth. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School and was confirmed on April 14, 1946 by Pastor Otto Blessin at Immanuel Lutheran Church. His confirmation verse was 1 John 3:1. Edwin helped on the family farm until 1952 when he joined the United States Army and served from 1952-54 with a tour of duty to Salzburg, Austria. Following the tour, he returned home to the same family farm and continued farming while serving six more years in the Army Reserve. Edwin remained on the family farm as a third-generation farmer until recent years. He was a member of American Legion Post 243, a life member of the Farmers Union, and a member of St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth where he served on the church council for 33 years, as church treasurer for 24 years, and the church centennial committee. His hobbies included photography, farm conservation, researching and learning new technology.