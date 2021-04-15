Edwin John Schneider
Edwin John Schneider, 88, of Plymouth, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. He was born on July 12, 1932 on the family farm southeast of Plymouth to John and Emma (Kirchhoff) Schneider. He was baptized on July 31, 1932 by Pastor Phillip Gerken at Immanuel Lutheran Church two miles east of Plymouth. He attended Immanuel Lutheran School and was confirmed on April 14, 1946 by Pastor Otto Blessin at Immanuel Lutheran Church. His confirmation verse was 1 John 3:1. Edwin helped on the family farm until 1952 when he joined the United States Army and served from 1952-54 with a tour of duty to Salzburg, Austria. Following the tour, he returned home to the same family farm and continued farming while serving six more years in the Army Reserve. Edwin remained on the family farm as a third-generation farmer until recent years. He was a member of American Legion Post 243, a life member of the Farmers Union, and a member of St Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth where he served on the church council for 33 years, as church treasurer for 24 years, and the church centennial committee. His hobbies included photography, farm conservation, researching and learning new technology.
He leaves to mourn his death: sisters, Hilda Remmers of Beatrice and Marian Wurm of Jansen; nieces and nephews, Wilbur Remmers of Beatrice, Janet (Don) Harms of Syracuse, Dorothy (Merlin) Folkers of Randolph, Marvin Remmers of Dallas, TX, Joann (Doyle) Kerwood of Fairbury, and Don (Tammy) Wurm of Plymouth; six great-nieces; three great-nephews; 13 great-great-nieces and nephews; many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Emma Schneider; brothers-in-law, Herman Remmers and Lawrence Wurm; and a great-niece, Allison Wurm.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, April 19, 2021 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Plymouth with Pastor Justin Dauck officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Masks are personal preference. To view the service online, please go to stpaulsplymouth.org and click the video tab. Burial will be at the St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Cemetery of Plymouth with military rites conducted by Schopp-Ewing-Nispel Post #243 of the Plymouth American Legion. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice on Saturday from noon until 8:00 p.m., on Sunday at Fox Funeral Home in Plymouth from noon until 8:00 p.m., and then at the church on Monday one hour prior to the service. A memorial has been established to St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church with the church elders in charge.