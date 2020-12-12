Edwin McBain

 Skip to main content
Edwin R. McBain

Edwin R. McBain was born Dec. 30, 1950 and passed away Nov. 23, 2020.

The family of Ed McBain would like to thank the staff of BSDC, current and former, as well as volunteers and community, for their care and friendship. Ed died unexpectedly from heart failure, but was Covid positive and exhibiting symptoms. We wish to encourage everyone to seriously adhere to public health protocols. Ed was helpful and kind, and enjoyed car rides, going to restaurants, and reassuring everyone they need not worry because it will be “all right.”

A memorial service will be held at BSDC when people can gather again and be all right. If anyone wishes to make a memorial, the family suggests a local food bank is appropriate.

